Just Cause Film Adaptation Lands New Director

The Just Cause film adaptation has landed a new director in Mike Dowse who is set to direct for Constantin and Prime Universe.

The news broke via Deadline, where it has been announced that Mike Dowse, who directed action comedies such as Stuber and Coffee & Kareem will helm the upcoming Just Cause Film. Derek Kolstad will pen the script for the upcoming film, while Moszkowicz and Square Enix will be the executive producers. The new film follows the general outline of the video games where “Rico Rodriguez is on a race-against-time mission to stop the mercenary group The Black Hand.”

This is exciting news to see the film begin pre-production, as it seemed like development has slowed down. Nonetheless, this sounds like an absolute good time. The Just Cause franchise joins the list adaptations including another Square Enix property, Tomb Raider which was a solid representation of the video games were all about. If it’s anything like the Tomb Raider Film, we’re in for a treat.

Just Cause film currently has no release date.

Source: Deadline