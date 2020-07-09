Cyberpunk 2077 Announces Two New Characters — Mr.Goldhand and Mr.Jenkins

Developer CD Projekt RED has taken to Twitter this morning to announce two brand new characters to the world of Cyberpunk 2077 — Mr.Goldhand and Mr.Jenkins.

The tweet is simply the names of the two newly announced characters alongside a picture for each of them. There are no details on how they will be implemented into the story, or how big they are, but if CD Projekt RED is formally introducing us to them, we can expect them to be somewhat of a big deal. They have this bad guy ora around them, so we should definitely keep an eye on them whenever they pop up in the game.

Check out the brand new characters for Cyberpunk 2077 down below:

In related news, CD Projekt RED has recently released a brand new Night City Wire trailer, which showcased plenty of great new gameplay footage for the upcoming title.

this game trailer offers another look into Night City where we got a bit more information about what to expect. It seems that our protagonist is going after a special chip implant that will essentially give players eternal life. We’ve also been introduced to Jackie a friend of the protagonist who is after the same chip, but more about his background will likely be unveiled later on or simply within the game.

There is a ton of great news coming out from Cyberpunk 2077 lately, so make sure to keep up to date with gameranx!

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch on November 19, 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We also know that the highly anticipated title will launch with the PS5, and Xbox Series X. Are you excited for the upcoming RPG? Excited to learn more about Mr. Goldhand and Mr Jenkins? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter