Latest Super Mario Maker 2 Update is Quite Small But Fixes Some Issues With the Game

Nintendo has issued update ver.3.0.1 for their critically acclaimed sequel title — Super Mario Maker 2!

The update is quite small, fixing really only one main issue on display the pause menu while playing “Hack’n Time Attack”; but if you’ve been playing Super Mario Maker 2 then you probably would have ran into this issue. Nintendo seemingly fixed the problem, and the update is now available to download!

Check out the full set of patch notes down below:

Ver.3.0.1 [Distributed on 20 July, 2020]

World Course

If you display the pause menu while playing “Hack’n Time Attack”, you can no longer operate the player for a certain period of time after closing the pause menu.

General

We have fixed some issues to make the game play more comfortable.

*If you update to Ver.3.0.1, you will not be able to “play with” those who are using Ver.3.0.0 or earlier.

As you can see the update is very small, fixing a lot of issues behind closed doors. However, Nintendo does promise that this update will help make the game play more comfortably. Super Mario Maker 2 has been well recived by the gaming community, and if you have yet to jump into the epic creative title, what are you waiting for?

If you need to learn more about the game and how it plays, make sure to check out our Before You Buy video on the game, which is linked down below:

Super Mario Maker 2 is currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Are you exciting for the upcoming update? Does it help a problem you’ve run into? Let us know in the comments below!

