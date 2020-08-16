Master Roshi Confirmed as Next DLC Character for Dragon Ball FighterZ; New Trailer Debuts

Bandai Namco has announced earlier this week that they would be holding a Dragon Ball FighterZ livestream event where they will discuss the future of the game.

The livestream is currently live, and they have announced plenty of great new details about the future of FighterZ. Upcoming Tournaments, new community designs, and so much more; but one of the biggest news is the arrival of Master Roshi!

Yes, the long-awaited DLC character to show up in FighterZ is almost here, and to hype fans up even more the developers released a short DLC trailer showcasing the character. The trailer is only a minute long, but we get to see Roshi’s design and some of his moves. We will learn more about Roshi in the upcoming showcase in September.

Check out the announcement trailer from the Dragon Ball Show down below:

Master Roshi arrives to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ this September as DLC 3 for FighterZ Pass 3!



It's time for the old turtle hermit to show you how martial art battles are won. https://t.co/LD5kGcJSLn pic.twitter.com/ADLM2RqMqu — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 16, 2020

Bandai Namco has been pretty great when it comes to Dragon Ball FighterZ, Roshi is the third character to get announced in the second DLC character pass. The most reason DLC character is no one other than Goku Ultra Instinct. Click here to learn more about Goku Ultra Instinct.

Watch the current Bandai Namco Dragon Ball FighterZ livestream over on Twitch right now on Twitch:

Let's all welcome the #DBFZ National Championship starting on October!



More info on our live reveal: https://t.co/qgjKVbbJRz pic.twitter.com/s4wvfKaDOb — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) August 16, 2020

source: Bandai Namco