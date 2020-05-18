Dragon Ball FighterZ — Ultra Instinct Goku Launch Trailer Showcases the DLC Character in Action

Bandai Namco has released the official launch trailer for their latest DLC character for the epic fighting game – -Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The launch trailer is here, which means the arrival of the latest DLC character is not too far behind. The character — Ultra Instinct Goku is set to release later this week for all platforms, but for those who want to check out the latest DLC character in action, then this launch trailer will be for you! The trailer is close to two minutes long, allowing you to see a bunch of footage of Ultra Instinct Goku.

Check out the epic launch trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco has released another gameplay trailer for Ultra Instinct Goku which was pretty cool.

The brand new gameplay trailer showcases Ultra Instinct Goku in action and if you’re anticipated the arrival of the DLC character, you’ll have to check it out. Learn more about Ultra Instinct Goku’s gameplay trailer right here!

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku is set to release on all platforms as DLC later this month on May 22nd. Are you exciting for Ultra Instinct Goku ? Let us know in the comments below!

