Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku DLC Gameplay Trailer Released, Available Later This Month

Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming DLC character for Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra — Instinct Goku.

In addition to the brand new gameplay trailer, Bandai also announced the release date for the character, which is not too far away. Ultra Instinct Goku is set to release on all platforms as DLC later this month on May 22nd. The new trailer showcases the DLC character in action, which truly looks pretty epic!

Check out the new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku DLC trailer down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco released another DLC character for Dragon Ball FgighterZ a couple of months back. The previous DLC character was no other then Kefla!

In the gameplay trailer for Kefla we got to see her in action, and some of her movesets. She is pretty epic and will no doubt become a fan favorite among the community. Ranging from long range combat to up close personal attacks, Kefla seems to be a wrecking machine! Check out the gameplay trailer for Kefla right here!

Are oyu exciting for Ultra Instinct Goku ? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube