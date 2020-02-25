Dragon Ball FighterZ Kefla Character Launch Trailer Showcases New Moves, Epic Fighting Gameplay, and More

Bandai Namco has released the official character launch trailer for the upcoming DLC character for Dragon Ball FighterZ — Kefla.

Yes, the new character, Kefla, is set to launch for all platforms this week on February 28th. The wait is finally almost over and to help hold fans over, Bandai Namco released a decently long trailer showcasing the character in action.

We get to see a bunch of new gameplay featuring Kefla. She is pretty epic and will no doubt become a fan favorite among the community. Ranging from long range combat to up close personal attacks, Kefla seems to be a wrecking machine!

Check out the new Kefla Dragon Ball FigterZ Launch Trailer down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer showcasing the third FighterZ pass and fans of the title can expect from some epic content from the publisher!

As the trailer depicts, season 3 for Dragon Ball FighterZ have begun, bringing new content to the critically acclaimed fighting title. A new Goku Ultra Instinct! Yes, a new Goku will be added to the game, and is set to release this Spring! Learn more about the upcoming season for Dragon Ball FighterZ right here!

Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3 is coming with some epic new characters, Kefla being the first. Are you excited for FigherZ Pass 3? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube