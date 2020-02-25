Overwatch Mardi Gras Limited Time Challenge Announced; Earn New Skin for Ashe, Unique Rewards, and More

Blizzard has released a new trailer for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter title, Overwatch, and this time its focused on the southern big event — Mardi Gras!

Yes, fans of Mardi Gras and Overwatch will be able to ake part in this limited time event to earn some awesome new rewards such as an epic skin for Ashe. In addition to actually participating in the event, players will be able to watch Twitch streamers and will be able toe earn rewards as well.

Overwatch’s Mardi Gras event will begin starting today — February 25th and will run until March 9th. Don’t wait to long, you will definitely want to get your hands on these epic rewards before they leave!

Check out the new Overwatch Mardi Gras event down below:

Laissez les bon temps rouler! Grab your beads and join the bacchanalia in the Overwatch Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge event and earn unique rewards—including the epic Mardi Gras Ashe skin—by winning games and watching Overwatch on Twitch. Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge ends on March 9.

In related news, a new rumor has surfaced the internet that suggest that the epic multiplayer title, Overwatch, will be receiving an anime for Netflix.

The new discovery from the Activision Blizzard president Nick van Dyke’s LinkedIn page unveils that both — an Overwatch and Diablo anime, are in production. Learn more about the potential anime series for Overwatch right here!

Are you excited for the upcoming event? Fan of Mardi Gras? Let us know in the comments below!

