Bandai Namco Releases New Dragon Ball FighterZ 3 Pass Trailer, Watch Here

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer showcasing the third FighterZ pass and fans of the title can expect from some epic content from the publisher!

As the trailer depicts, season 3 for Dragon Ball FighterZ have begun, bringing new content to the critically acclaimed fighting title. A new Goku Ultra Instinct! Yes, a new Goku will be added to the game, and is set to release this Spring! In addition, players will be introduced to a brand new character on February 28th, Kefla!

Check out the new Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3 down below:

Bandai Nacmo:

The excitement surrounding DRAGON BALL FighterZ continues to inspire longtime players and new challengers alike to pit their favorite DRAGON BALL characters against each other, and with the launch of Season Pass 3, players will have two new characters to master and new moves to deploy as Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla join the DRAGON BALL FighterZ character roster. Kefla will be making her debut on February 28th and we’ll have more updates about when Ultra Instinct Goku will be joining the roster soon.

In related news, Bandai Namco’s long-awaited RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is finally here and reviews have been getting posted online!; so we got to ask, is the game good?

From early reviews, the game looks to pretty solid for the most part. Either if your a fan of the franchise or a newcomer altogether, the game is pretty good. The combat is addicting and has that epic Dragon Ball Z fight feel. However, it seems that every good the Kakarot does, the game is held back by major drawbacks. The biggest offenders is poorly implemented mechanics, repetitive side quests, and shallow and almost pointless missions. Check out the review roundup for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot right here!

Source: YouTube