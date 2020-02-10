BioWare Will Be Rebooting Anthem

When it comes to BioWare, the video game development studio had several big RPG narrative-driven video game titles released into the market. However, as of late there were two titles that failed to hit the studio’s expectations. We’re referring to Mass Effect: Andromeda along with Anthem. The latter was supposed to be a game as a service title in which players would log in and play for years to come.

There were a lot of issues that gamers took with Anthem and while BioWare has gone in and made changes to help improve the game along with providing new content, it seems that there wasn’t a real fix that could bring back a big audience of players. As a result, BioWare has announced that the studio will be working on Anthem. While it’s not necessarily clear that this is a reboot, it does look like the update is going to take a good amount of time and with it will come season content being dropped.

On the official BioWare blog, Casey Hudson wrote out how the development team first worked on the game as not only terrifying but exhilarating. This was a new experience for the studio and as it launched, it was clear that there were some issues that needed to be fixed. As a result, in the coming months, BioWare will be working on the game to provide an experience such as reinventing the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards.

Of course, there weren’t too many details as to what we can expect other than the studio would be moving away from full seasons. It looks like the studio may be working on a reboot to Anthem and its likely something that will be available as an update for those who already purchased Anthem rather than being a brand new game. That’s purely speculative on our part, but with its rocky launch and content that lacked players jumping online to play, having a big reboot and changing up the game could sway some gamers to check the title out once again along with bringing in newcomers.

Source: BioWare