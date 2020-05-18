Half-Life: Alyx Now Offers Official Mod Tools & Steam Workshop Support

There’s been a long-awaited and highly anticipated video game announcement fans have been waiting for from Valve. It’s been year’s but there’s still a massive fan base that continues to grow in players waiting for the release of Half-Life 3. The video game is still somewhere in the abyss waiting for its proper announcement as we’re not sure if this game is being developed yet. However, fans did receive a new video game installment to the market set within the Half-Life universe. While it’s not Half-Life 3, the development team did bring out a Half-Life VR title set before the events of Half-Life 2.

Half-Life: Alyx puts players into the role of Alyx as she works with her father Eli to fight back against the Combine. This is a VR title and while the game can be enjoyed on all major VR headsets on the PC platform, there may be some that have already completed the campaign and waiting for the next Half-Life installment.

Fortunately, you will have some content to keep you busy in the long run thanks to the newly added mod support. We knew that this game was receiving mod support before its release, but it was something being developed for post-launch. Now that update is available which would give players the ability to mod this game using an assortment of tools.

You can get creative and add content to the game, offer a sandbox for players to enjoy, or create your own narrative for players to go through. With that said, this mod support means that you can also download other player’s content if you don’t feel like learning the different editor tools to set up something unique. If you haven’t picked up Half-Life: Alyx, the game is available right now on Steam though you can check out our impressions of the title within our Before You Buy episode upload down below.

Source: PC Gamer