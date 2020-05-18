The Last of Us Part 2 Pre-order Guide | Collectors Editions Breakdown
Easily one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out in 2020 is The Last of Us Part 2. Naughty Dog has crafted up an outstanding epic when The Last of Us first released into the market back in 2013. Now, years later, we’re finally getting to dive back into this post-apocalyptic world filled with zombie-like creatures and human factions. We’re sure that this is a game you’ve been keeping tabs on and if you haven’t already pre-ordered a copy of the game or one of its editions, then you may want to check out our guide below.
We’re going to breakdown what editions will be available along with any pre-order incentives retailers are offering. Being a popular franchise, we’re sure that there may be some struggle to get a specific edition so you may want to check back to the various retailers for when stock is readily available for pre-order. Likewise, you can view our source link on the bottom of this page which will take you to the official website for The Last of Us Part 2 page which will link to all the available retailers for each edition of this game.
The Last of Us Part 2
- Developer: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platforms: PS4
- Release: June 19, 2020
The Last of Us Part 2 Standard Edition Pre-order
Note: $60
- Physical Copy
- Ammo Capacity Upgrade
- Crafting Training Manual
The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-order
Note: $60
- Digital Copy
- Ammo Capacity Upgrade
- Crafting Training Manual
- PS4 Dynamic Theme
- Set of 6 PSN Avatars
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse
The Last of Us Part 2 Special Edition Pre-order
Note: $80
- Physical Copy
- Ammo Capacity Upgrade
- Crafting Training Manual
- SteelBook Case
- PS4 Dynamic Theme
- Set of 6 PSN Avatars
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse
The Last of Us Part 2 Collector’s Edition Pre-order
Note: $170
- Physical Copy
- Ammo Capacity Upgrade
- Crafting Training Manual
- 48 Page Mini Art Book From Dark Horse
- SteelBook Case
- Lithograph Art Print & Thank You Letter
- Replica of Ellie’s Bracelet
- 12” Ellie Statue
- Set of 6 Enamel Pins
- Set of 5 Stickers
- PS4 Dynamic Theme
- Set of 6 PSN Avatars
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse
The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition Pre-order
Note: $229.99
- Physical Copy
- Ammo Capacity Upgrade
- Crafting Training Manual
- The Last of Us Part 2 Logo Patch
- 7” Vinyl Record Soundtrack
- Replica of Ellie’s Backpack
- 48 Page Mini Art Book from Dark Horse
- SteelBook Case
- Lithograph Art Print & Thank You Letter
- 12” Ellie Statue
- Replica of Ellie’s Bracelet
- Set of 6 Enamel Pins
- Set of 5 Stickers
- PS4 Dynamic Theme
- Set of 6 PSN Avatars
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse