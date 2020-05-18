The Last of Us Part 2 Pre-order Guide | Collectors Editions Breakdown

Easily one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out in 2020 is The Last of Us Part 2. Naughty Dog has crafted up an outstanding epic when The Last of Us first released into the market back in 2013. Now, years later, we’re finally getting to dive back into this post-apocalyptic world filled with zombie-like creatures and human factions. We’re sure that this is a game you’ve been keeping tabs on and if you haven’t already pre-ordered a copy of the game or one of its editions, then you may want to check out our guide below.

We’re going to breakdown what editions will be available along with any pre-order incentives retailers are offering. Being a popular franchise, we’re sure that there may be some struggle to get a specific edition so you may want to check back to the various retailers for when stock is readily available for pre-order. Likewise, you can view our source link on the bottom of this page which will take you to the official website for The Last of Us Part 2 page which will link to all the available retailers for each edition of this game.

The Last of Us Part 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release: June 19, 2020

The Last of Us Part 2 Standard Edition Pre-order

Note: $60

Physical Copy

Ammo Capacity Upgrade

Crafting Training Manual

The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-order

Note: $60

Digital Copy

Ammo Capacity Upgrade

Crafting Training Manual

PS4 Dynamic Theme

Set of 6 PSN Avatars

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse

The Last of Us Part 2 Special Edition Pre-order

Note: $80

Physical Copy

Ammo Capacity Upgrade

Crafting Training Manual

SteelBook Case

PS4 Dynamic Theme

Set of 6 PSN Avatars

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse

The Last of Us Part 2 Collector’s Edition Pre-order

Note: $170

Physical Copy

Ammo Capacity Upgrade

Crafting Training Manual

48 Page Mini Art Book From Dark Horse

SteelBook Case

Lithograph Art Print & Thank You Letter

Replica of Ellie’s Bracelet

12” Ellie Statue

Set of 6 Enamel Pins

Set of 5 Stickers

PS4 Dynamic Theme

Set of 6 PSN Avatars

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse

The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie Edition Pre-order

Note: $229.99

Physical Copy

Ammo Capacity Upgrade

Crafting Training Manual

The Last of Us Part 2 Logo Patch

7” Vinyl Record Soundtrack

Replica of Ellie’s Backpack

48 Page Mini Art Book from Dark Horse

SteelBook Case

Lithograph Art Print & Thank You Letter

12” Ellie Statue

Replica of Ellie’s Bracelet

Set of 6 Enamel Pins

Set of 5 Stickers

PS4 Dynamic Theme

Set of 6 PSN Avatars

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Mini Art Book from Dark Horse









Source: PlayStation