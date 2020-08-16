Review Roundup: EA Sports UFC 4 is the Best Version of Combat Sports, While Also Adding Some New Features Into the Mix

EA has launched the latest installment for the UFC franchise, and it seems to be that the developers knocked it out of the park with this one.

UFC 4, and to be more general — sports titles, are pretty which games that released yearly or bi-yearly making the development cycle pretty short. Due to that there usually aren’t a ton of renovations made to the sequel, but EA managed to bring some new features to UFC 4, while managing to tightened up its combat system, graphics, and playstyle.

If you’re a fan of the UFC sport, then UFC 4 will be right up your lane, of course this is the best version of the combat sports to date, but its not perfect. Underlying issues still stay hidden in the background, but the pros definitely outweigh the cons.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on EA’s latest title — UFC 4:

Gameranx:

IGN 80

EA Sports UFC 4 is a largely iterative sequel that tightens up some looser parts, makes a few smart tweaks here and there, and doesn’t rock the boat all that much. And in that sense, it’s a success. The new submission system is a big improvement over prior years, there are some great changes to career mode that make it much more fun to mold a fighter that suits your own playstyle, the new grapple assist system is a great tool to help complete newcomers not feel lost if they get taken down, and as a whole, the fighting system remains incredibly deep. Longstanding problems still remain in the ground game and some dated visuals, but without any competition for the title, EA Sports UFC 4 still remains the king of combat sports.

Comicbook.com 80

If you’re a veteran of the series, UFC 4 makes some adjustments you’ve been asking for and has some new features to dive into. If you’re a beginner you’ve got a long climb ahead of you, but it’s worth the grind. The game doesn’t break new ground, but it seems to have refined what was already there.

Game Rant 80

Despite some hiccups, though, EA Sports UFC 4 is a mostly satisfying UFC gaming experience. Those who aren’t willing to put in the work to really master the combat system will likely not be as impressed with it, but those that put in the time will find it to be one of the best MMA games available on modern day platforms, with a great, incredibly deep roster and a variety of fun game modes.

DualShockers 70

UFC 4 brings some great new ideas to created fighters, online play, and clinch gameplay, but can’t live up to its full potential with the end product.

In related news, EA has announced earlier this week that UFC 4 would be making its way to EA Access. This is super exciting news for members of the subscription-based model, or for those who don’t want to sell out $60. EA Access has a ton of great games to choose from and EA’s UFC 4 is the latest entry to the service. Learn more about UFC on EA Access right here!

EA Sports UFC 4 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you planning to pick up the latest entry in the series? Have you been playing the game this entire weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Metacritic