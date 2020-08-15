WWE 2K Battlegrounds Receives New Trailer Showcasing All of the Game Modes

WWE 2K Battlegrounds has received a brand new trailer, one which showcases all of the ‘Game Modes’ featured in the upcoming title.

Check out the trailer down below:

The trailer is hosted by none other than the Beast’s Advocate, Paul Heyman who reveals all of the game modes in WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Before Heyman jumps into the game modes, he reveals that the over the top arcade title will have over 70 superstars (current and legends) on the roster. Secondly, he dives into WWE 2K Battleground’s game modes, in which it has been revealed that there will be over nine modes in the game. Heyman also dives a bit into the game’s campaign as players will take control of a rookie who needs to earn a spot at the top.

The game will feature a variety of different game modes including some fo the fan-favorites like Royal Rumble and Steel Cage matches. Remember these are classic modes with a twist because the game’s mechanics will be over the top, meaning you will see things you don’t traditionally see in a wrestling match. Chaotic madness is the name of the game in this all new take on the wrestling simulator genre.

Check out down below all of the game modes:

– Campaign

One on One

Tag Team

Triple Threat

Fatal Four-way

Steel Cage

Royal Rumble

King of The Battleground

Battleground Challenge and more!

WWE 2K Battlegrounds releases on Sept. 18, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

WWE 2K Battlegrounds releases on Sept. 18, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Source: PlayStation Youtube