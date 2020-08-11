EA Sports UFC 4 is Now Available for EA Access Members, New Trailer Debuts

EA has been implementing their membership service, EA Access, pretty effectively, as they have been bringing a ton of new games to the service and this remains true for their latest sports title — UFC 4.

Yes, UFC 4 is now available to play through EA’s service, EA Access. If you are a member of the service not only do you have access to a ton of other great games like Anthem, Star Wars Battlefront, and more, but you also get an early dip into EA’s UFC 4.

The latest entry is set to release later this week on August 14th, but EA Access members get the first hands-on action with the game. In addition, EA has released a new trailer showcasing even more gameplay footage of the highly anticipated fighting title.

Check out EA Sports UFC 4 now available on EA Access trailer down below:

EA Access gives you the exclusive ability to play games a week before they are released. Learn more about EA Access by visiting the website to find out all the games you’ll have access to in addition to playing UFC 4 now. Now get ready to shape your legend! In EA SPORTS UFC 4, the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality. Go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, experience the origins of combat sports in two all-new environments, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships to become the undisputed champ.

In related news, EA has released a slew of new trailers for EA Sports UFC 4, the latest one being centered around their career mode.

Clocking in at just under 3-minutes long, the new trailer showcases all that the career mode has to offer. Revealed in the trailer, EA Sports has detailed that the developers have redesigned the career mode to offer players the most authentic experience to date. Whether that be in or outside the octagon, every decision the player makes will affect the path of your career. Make sure to check out the UFC 4 career mode trailer right here!

EA Sports UFC 4 is now available for EA Access. It is also currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you a EA Access member? Have you tried out the latest entry in the sports franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube