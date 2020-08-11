Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered Pre-Order Listing Spotted in the UK, Official Announcement Imminent?

One of the most requested games to get remastered is EA and Bioware’s epic trilogy — Mass Effect. This has been one of the top games that would benefit from a remaster, but until now, EA has been moving at a snail’s pace with the Mass Effect franchise.

However, this might come to an end, as the long-awaited announcement of a remaster for the trilogy might be on its way. Reddit user u/Waymantis3 have spotted a listing of Mass Effect Trilogy remastered in the UK’s video game store — GAME. Of course, this is not evidence of the game being real, but u/Waymantis3 actually managed to pre-order the game at their physical GAME store.

The release date is set for September 29th. As always, take this with a grain of salt, but there has been plenty of rumblings about a Mass Effect trilogy remaster, and it seems that it’s finally about to happen. For the time being, keep your fingers crossed, and keep a close eye to gameranx as we will be watching EA very closely.

In related EA news, the publisher has just announced the latest title to join EA Access — UFC 4.

Yes, the long-awaited rerun of the fighting title is back, and to make things even better, it’s coming to EA Access. In today’s announcement, they managed to released another trailer showcasing even more gameplay footage for the highly anticipated title. If you are an EA Access member, you will be able to jump into the latest entry in the franchise, while other players will have to wait a couple of more days. Learn more about UFC 4 joining EA Access right here!

The original Mass Effect Trilogy is one of the best trilogies in the gaming community, so you already know plenty of us, including myself, would love to see EA release a remastered version of the games for the current-gen hardware.

Are you a Mass Effect fan? would you like to the games get remastered? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Reddit