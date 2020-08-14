NBA 2K21 Demo Coming Next Week, New Details Revealed

Today, the official NBA 2K21 Twitter account has revealed that a game demo will be coming in the following week.

Players will finally be able to try out NBA 2K21 when the demo for the game releases on Aug. 24, 2020. This will give players the first look at hands-on gameplay, with up until this point the only gameplay we’ve seen is the quick tidbit earlier this month. In addition, a slew of new details about the game has been released, with some of the highlights released down below. Check out the full details here.

The Pro Stick:

The Pro Stick has been a staple of 2K basketball for years now, and for the most part, has largely gone unchanged since its inception. For NBA 2K21, we saw this as a big opportunity to freshen up the game on the offensive end. In past games, you could hold the Pro Stick in any direction to take a jump shot. That was limiting us from utilizing the right stick as a fully-featured dribble stick. So this year, we’re making a pretty significant change to how the Pro Stick works. In a nutshell:

Hold RS down = jump shot

Hold RS left or right = escape dribble moves

Hold RS up = signature size-ups

Tap the RS = quick 1-to-1 dribble moves

Tap the RS with Sprint held = quick momentum dribble moves

Earlier this summer, 2K Sports finally revealed who was going to grace the cover of NBA 2K21. This year there will be two cover athletes with the current generation copies being Damian Lillard with Pelican’s future all-star Zion Williamson appearing on next-generation editions.

NBA 2K21 launches on Sept. 4, 2020, on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Current-gen demo launches on Aug. 24 on all platforms.

