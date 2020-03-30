Top 15 Secret Levels Found In Video Games

We spend countless hours playing through video games and for some of us, the game is never finished until we gathered every collectible, achievement, trophy, and quest. However, there are some games that keep areas so secret from the gamers that it becomes a real challenge to discover them.

In this list, we go over some of our favorite hidden levels found within video games. Check out our current picks down below and also let us know some of your favorite secrets areas be dropping us a comment.

#15 Mushroom kingdom – Super Smash Bros.

We shouldn’t have to tell you just how massive Super Smash Bros got when it launched. The series is still going strong today with the upcoming title, Super Smash Bros Ultimate releasing in the holiday season of this year. Since its initial launch, the game had character unlocks available for players to try and solve. However, the game only had one stage unlock which kept secret known as the Mushroom Kingdom.

To unlock this secret stage players had to complete the single-player campaign with the eight original characters followed by playing each stage within the Vs. Mode. While the map could be unlocked by all players it’s often banned for tournament plays because the level has a number of hazards that can make the gameplay a bit challenging.

#14 King Cow – Diablo 2

The secret cow level within the Diablo 2 installment is actually rather infamous as almost everyone is aware of this secret location. This secret level first started out with rumors of it being real within the first Diablo title but it wouldn’t be until the launch of Diablo 2 that the developers decided to give fans of the series a nod to the bizarre tale.

Within the level, players would be facing against a swarm of angry cows that were armed and ready for battle. There’s even a Cow King boss to go against.

#13 Aztec & Egyptian – 007 GoldenEye

Wouldn’t you know it, another Nintendo 64 video game title makes our list. There is a nice selection of video games that everyone owned when the console came out all those years ago. One of those video games was 007 GoldenEye. This was a video game that retold the cinematic storyline of 007 GoldenEye the movie and while the game was highly regarded for the single player experience it was the multiplayer that really sold the game.

There are two levels in particular that gave players a challenge before they were able to unlock them. Players had to go through the game in the Secret Agent difficulty and complete the campaign levels which were by no means an easy feat. Chances are most players decided the extra levels were not worth the painful gameplay journey.

#12 Archdragon Peak – Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 had a secret area known as the Archdragon Peak which featured an optional boss by the name of the Nameless King. Players could find a variety of drops one of which is the Soul of the Nameless King that could later be used to make the Storm Curved Sword, Dragonslayer Swordspear or the Lightning Storm.

However, before players could fight the Nameless King they would first have to reach the secret area. In the game, players would have to obtain The Old Dragon Gesture and then use the gesture near the prison of Boreal Valley.

#11 Doom Levels – Doom 2016

Everyone knows about Doom, the video game franchise has been running for decades and we still can’t get enough of the series. The latest title simply is known as Doom is a reboot of the franchise and while it pays homage to the origins of this iconic FPS it also includes a number of Easter eggs. Scattered through the Doom 2016 release video game are small secret levels that take players back into the original Doom world.

Since the levels were scattered throughout the game it was almost certain that everyone managed to stumble upon to one or two hidden levels during their campaign. Now that we’re all waiting for the upcoming sequel to release, Doom Eternal, it will be interesting to see if developers over at id Software will also include additional hidden levels from the past Doom 2 installment.