Mortal Shell Physical Editions Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC; Releases This Fall

Mortal Shell is the latest RPG title to have the gaming community hyped and for good reason. This could fill that void for gamers who are looking for a From Software title.

With the release date rapidly approaching, developer PlayStack has some exciting news surrounding the game. Yes, we are receiving a physical edition version of Mortal Shell later this Fall. To be more precise, October 2nd, This is when, if you desire to do so, you can snag a physical copy of the upcoming RPG. This is super exciting for physical collectors, such as myself.

Check out the official announcement from Mortal Shell down below:

We’ve heard your requests. in fact we’ve been stunned by the sheer amount of people who have asked for a physical edition of mortal shell. So we’re delighted to reveal that a boxed version of Mortal Shell is now in production! Due to the extra time required for manufacturing and distribution, the boxed version will arrive a little later than the digital edition. Let’s break down the release dates and regions:

Digital edition: August 18th (pc, ps4, xbox one – worldwide)

Physical edition: October 2nd (pc, ps4, Xbox one – Europe and north America only)

Mortal shell’s physical edition comes with an exclusive fold-out poster and softback artbook, featuring never-before-seen concept images and character art. priced at $29.99 (€34.99 / £29.99), this boxed edition can be purchased at major participating retailers.

In related news, developer PlayStack has announced its official release date for the highly anticipated RPG title — Mortal Shell.

As you can probably see from the announcement above, Mortal Shell is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC next month. The developers have released a new trailer showcasing the game in action, and if you like From Software’s signature Souls-Bourne gameplay, Mortal Shell will be right up your alley. Check out the newest trailer for Mortal Shell right here!

Mortal Shell is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 18th. Are you excited for the upcoming RPG title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Mortal Shell