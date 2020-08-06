NBA 2K21 Receives First Offical Gameplay Trailer

2K Sports have revealed the very first gameplay look at the upcoming NBA 2K21.

Check out the new trailer:

The new trailer is coined ‘Everything is Game’ and its a very fitting title given the themes of the new video. For the first time ever, players will be met with the very first look at NBA 2K21’s gameplay, which is looking like the most authentic experience to date. With new shoes, a rehauled shot meter, and music, NBA 2K21 feels like it will be the most realistic simulator to date.

Lastly, the trailer teases the inclusion of college teams, which would be the first time in the franchise. Very quickly around:26 timestamp, UCLA’s homecourt can be seen. Check it out!

Earlier this summer, 2K Sports finally revealed who was going to grace the cover of NBA 2K21. This year there will be two cover athletes with the current generation copies being Damian Lillard with Pelican’s future all-star Zion Williamson appearing on next-generation editions.

NBA 2K21 launches on Sept. 4, 2020, on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited for NBA 2K21? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube