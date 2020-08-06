Jump Force Announces New Hunter x Hunter Character DLC, Meruem

Twitter user @Asashi has got their hands on the latest issue of Weekly Jump and has brought some amazing, exciting news for the video game fighting community.

Yes, as you could tell from the headline, Bandai Namco’s epic anime/manga crossover fighting title — Jump Force, will be receiving yet another DLC character.

This time around the character will be from the critically acclaimed franchise, Hunter x Hunter. To be more precise, Meruem from HxH. The character not that far away from release, as he is set to release this Fall. However, Switch users will have to wait until next year to get their hands on him.

Check out the new magazine screenshot of .. from Hunter x Hunter down below:

In related news, Jump Force has been pumping out of alot of content since it released for the PS4 and Xbox One.

Fans have been treated to a ton of DLC characters including My Hero Academia’s All Might, Jojo’s Bizzare Adventures’ Dio and Jo, and so many other franchises! If you missed the news originall, no worries, we here at gameranx has you covered! Check out the previous announce Jump Force news right here!

Jump Force is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is set to release August 28th. Are you excited for the upcoming DLC character, Meruem? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Gematsu, Twitter