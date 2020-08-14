Xbox Players can Play Injustice 2, NASCAR Heat 5, and More in this Week’s Free Play Days

Microsoft has revealed a new batch of titles that will be free to play in honor of this week’s Free Play Days.

Announced on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft revealed that starting on Thursday, August 13 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 16 at 11:59 p.m. Injustice 2, NASCAR Heat 5, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited will be all be free to play for Xbox One players.

If you enjoyed what you played and want to keep the fun going, Microsoft has revealed that the game will be available to purchase at a discounted price. All progress from the free weekend will transfer over to the main game if you do decide to purchase the complete edition.

In related news, Microsoft is offering players a limited-time deal that offers Xbox Game Pass for a whopping $1. This is a fantastic deal that is a perfect way to test out the subscription service. Xbox Game Pass is a service that allows players an instant library of games including Gears 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and No Man’s Sky.

Source: Xbox Wire