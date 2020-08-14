Every Fall Guys Player Will Receive a Free Skin Today Only, Latest Update out Now

The official Fall Guys Twitter account has revealed that every player who logs onto Fall Guys the game will receive a free skin.

Check out the free skin down below:

While we were fighting to keep the servers up and running last week, we promised we'd figure out a way to compensate the community for being so awesome and bearing with us!



We're pleased to announce we're gifting you all this Legendary Prickles costume and 5,000 kudos! pic.twitter.com/vsyXEqS1Tg — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 13, 2020

Every player who logs onto Fall Guys will receive free skin in a way to compensate players for the horrific servers last week. In addition, players will be also granted 5,000 kudos, which is an in-game currency that is used to purchase in-game items. The time is limited so be sure to log onto the game by midnight tonight to receive the offer.

In related news, developers Mediatonic has noted that they would love to see Fall Guys on other platforms such as the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also, if you haven’t already watched the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout rap, do yourself a favor and do so right here.

This is no surprise as the game is so popular, the more players the better. However, at the moment, it is only available for the PS4 and PC platform, but stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be following the game closely. Learn more about Fall Guys on other platforms right here!

Fall Guys is now available for the PS4 and PC. Have you been sucked into the craziness that is Fall Guys yet? Make sure to download it as its part of the PS Plus free games of the month!

Source: Fall Guys on Twitter