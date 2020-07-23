Remedy’s New Shooter CrossfireX Receives Epic Gameplay Cinematic Trailer

Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy’s upcoming shooter — CrossfireX, has received a new trailer today during the Xbox Games Showcase 2020, and it is pretty awesome.

The new cinematic gameplay trailer really showcases the power of the Xbox Series X, and it looks gorgeous. From the fire crumbling buildings, the highly detailed designed guns, and everything in between, CrossfireX seems to be one title that will showcase the power of the next generation nicely. The new trailer uses gameplay footage and mashes it into a cinematic style, which makes the trailer stand out.

Check out the announcement trailer for CrossfireX down below:

A sprawling global conflict rages between the Global Risk and Black List mercenary factions in an immersive and cinematic single player experience from Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy. Where will the fight take you?

Microsoft has put on quite the show with announcements that range from Tell Me Why, The Medium, Stalker 2, and the highly anticipated return of Fable. And if that wasn’t enough to impress you, here’s Jack Black singing in Pyschonaughts 2 gameplay reveal trailer. Overall, Microsoft has put on a stellar show with loads of exciting news reveals and certainly lots of gameplay trailers.

