Tell Me Why Chapter One Set to Release August 27th; New Launch Trailer Released

Dontnod has become one of the best in the adventure-like story games genre, and with their next title on the horizon, the developers released a brand new launch trailer and announced a release date for their upcoming story-driven title — Tell Me Why.

The launch trailer showcases a brief look at what the game is all about, the beautiful landscape of Alaska, and some of the more supernatural sides of the story players will experience when the game launches later this Summer. As expected, this game will be broken up into chapters, so expect some good cliffhangers! Chapter One of Tell Me Why is set to release later this Summer on August 27th.

Check out the official chapter one launch trailer for Tell Me Why down below:

Experience Chapter One of Tell Me Why, the latest narrative experience from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind Life is Strange. Play as twins Alyson and Tyler as they use their special bond to unravel the mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcases 2020, is filled with some awesome announcements and the show is still ongoing. We’ve seen an extensive look at the highly anticipated shooter — Halo: Infinite, a tease for State of Decay 3, and much more. Make sure to catch up on the latest Xbox news right here!

source: YouTube