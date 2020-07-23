S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Receives New Subtle Horror Trailer, Set to Release for Xbox Series X and PC

The epic PC franchise — S.T.A.L.K.E.R, will be making its way to the Xbox platform in the form of its sequel title — S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2.

Known for its crazy story and horror-like environments, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 seems to up the ante when it comes to the sequel. However, like most of these announcement trailers, we did not get to see any gameplay. S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 follows suit, but the CGI trailer was epic! We do know that the game is set to release for both the Xbox Series X and PC platforms.

Check out the S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 announcement trailer down below:

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcases 2020, is filled with some awesome announcements and the show is still ongoing. We’ve seen an extensive look at the highly anticipated shooter — Halo: Infinite, a tease for State of Decay 3, and much more. Make sure to catch up on the latest Xbox news right here!

source: YouTube