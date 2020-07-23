The Medium Latest Trailer Taps Into Dual Reality Gameplay

Microsoft has brought the big hitters to their Xbox Games Showcase and that means bringing Bloober Team and their latest project; The Medium.

Check out the ‘Dual Reality’ Trailer down below:

The all-new trailer starts off serene and calm but, it doesn’t take long before it takes a turn for mind-bending concepts. The latest trailer for The Medium introduces players to patented dual reality gameplay. That means two gameplay sections will be playing out at the same time, across two different worlds all while being displayed at the same time. Sounds awesome, right? The new trailer closes with pre-orders beginning now with the game scheduled to release some time holiday 2020.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcases 2020, is filled with some awesome announcements and the show is still ongoing. We’ve seen an extensive look at the highly anticipated shooter — Halo: Infinite, a tease for State of Decay 3, Forza Motorsport, and much more. Make sure to catch up on the latest Xbox news right here at Gameranx.

What are your thoughts on the new dual gameplay trailer? Are you excited for the Medium? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Youtube