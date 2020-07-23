Obsidian Entertainment Announces their Next Epic RPG Title, Avowed

Obsidian Entertainment has officially announced their next upcoming RPG game and it is titled — Avowed.

Avowed is set to be a new epic RPG for players to explore and it seems to bring players back to a more fantasy-like setting; similar to Skyrim. Players will enter the fantasy world of Eora and from the trailer, it seems that the world has seen some pretty harsh stuff.

As I mentioned above, I’m getting a heavy similarity to Skyrim and Morrowind, and if Obisidan manages to capture the magic of those games, players will be in for a truly epic treat!

Check out the official announcement trailer for Avowed down below:

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Showcases 2020, is filled with some awesome announcements and the show is still ongoing. We’ve seen an extensive look at the highly anticipated shooter — Halo: Infinite, a tease for State of Decay 3, and much more. Make sure to catch up on the latest Xbox news right here!

What has been your favorite announcement of the show so far? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube