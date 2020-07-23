Ori and the Will of the Wisps Will Run at 4k / 120fps on Xbox Series X

Within all the exciting new reveals and announcements, Microsoft has revealed that Ori and the Will of the Wisps will run at 4K, 120 FPS on the Xbox Series X.

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

During the Xbox Games Showcase, it has been revealed that Developer Moon Studios have been working on a special new edition of Ori and the Will of the Wisps for Xbox Series X. The game will run at an impressive 4K HDR with 120 frames per second when being played on the Xbox Series X. This will allow the game to look extra smooth and boost the immersion with premium audio tech, thanks to the powerful fidelity of the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has put on quite the show with announcements that range from Tell Me Why, The Medium, Stalker 2, and the highly anticipated return of Fable. And if that wasn’t enough to impress you, here’s Jack Black singing in Pyschonaughts 2 gameplay reveal trailer. Overall, Microsoft has put on a stellar show with loads of exciting news reveals and certainly lots of gameplay trailers.

Source: Xbox Youtube