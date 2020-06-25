Microsoft Announces Xbox Series X Optimized Games at Launch; DirectX Raytracing, Higher Frame Rate, and More Detailed

The Xbox Wire has took to their blog to discuss the power of the Xbox Series X, and with the upcoming launch of the next generation of consoles, gamers should be ecstatic to see what developers have in store for us.

The blogpost has detailed the Xbox Series X and from the look of it, the console is going to be very powerful. We already know the Xbox Series X will bring the horsepower, but in today’s blog we learned a little more about the technicalities of the console’s optimized games running on the system.

From the post, Microsoft details that the Xbox Series X will feature faster load times, a super high frame rate, and a visually immersive fidelity that will blow gamers away! If you want to learn more about the specifics about the Xbox Series X including DirectX Raytracing,optimized frame rates, and more check out the full post here!

However, one of the big details from the blog was the optimized games at launch with the Xbox Series X. We already have a good slew of games that will take advantage of the systems hardware. AC: Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and Halo: Infinite will be just some of the games that will be featured.

Check out some of the games that will be optimized for Xbox Series X down below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

We hope this gave you a better idea of what it means when you purchase a game that’s been Optimized for Xbox Series X, which ensure that the player is at the center of the gaming experience. We’ll be sharing more on Optimized for Xbox Series X and adding titles to the list above in the coming months.

Xbox Series X is set to launch this November. Are you excited for the upcoming next generation? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Xbox Wire