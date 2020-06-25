Steam Summer Sale Official Kicks Off Today

Valve’s digital Steam marketplace is one of the most used sources for PC video game titles. While lately, the company has had some big competition with the likes of Epic Games Store, there is still an influx of players consistently using the Steam digital storefront and thanks to these massive video game deal discount sales that the marketplace holds on a regular basis is one of the reasons that more players will be heading to Steam for the next couple weeks.

The latest sale event going on right now for the Steam digital marketplace is the annual Summer Sale and with it comes to a big list of video game titles that offer massive discounts. Some people hold off on game purchases for these big sales and if you’re going into the summer without much to play then this could give you plenty of entertainment for the foreseeable future.

You don’t want to wait too long as this sale is going on right now and will end on July 9 at 10 AM Pacific. If you see something that you might find of interest, keep in mind the end date for this sale as once this ends you’ll find the titles will go back to its standard price tag. For now, check out the full list of games on sale right here, otherwise check out the game highlights below.

Steam Summer Sale Click Here

Borderlands 3 – $29.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $5.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $35.99

Cities Skylines – $7.49

Mordhau – $23.99

Stranded Deep – $10.49

Planet Coaster – $11.24

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – $9.99

Zoo Tycoon – $7.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $47.99

Dead by Daylight – $7.49

Dark Souls 3 – $14.99

Rainbow Six Siege – $7.99

Source: Steam