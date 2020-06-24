Is Bloober Team Selling Its Company?

We wouldn’t fault you if you don’t recall just who the Bloober Team is. This is a relatively small development studio located in Poland. While the development team may be small, they have made a name for themselves for horror video game titles. In 2017 the studio saw the release of its highly successful and acclaimed title, Observer and they company followed that up with the second installment of Layers of Fear along with Blair Witch. However, their next game in development will be one of their biggest works yet.

Bloober Team is currently developing The Medium, a game which is heavily inspired by the much-beloved Konami IP, Silent Hill. This psychological horror game follows a woman named Marianne who is able to travel back and forth from our current reality and a spirit realm. This title also comes packed with Silent Hill’s composer, Akira Yamaoka who was on board with working on the title after witnessing a gameplay demonstration pitch.

While The Medium is still set to launch on PC and Xbox Seris X this holiday season, its development studio may be looking for a buyer. After being established in 2008, it looks like Bloober Team may have been in talks with several companies in different markets. This information comes from stock exchange documents that has the studio in its second rounds of conversations between different companies in the United States, Poland and the UK.

Reported by VGC, there is no indication on just what the talks are about but the speculation is leading most to believe that Bloober Team is interested in a merger. It’s clear that the team can deliver some horror games and with The Medium being a Microsoft exclusive, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Microsoft show interest in the company. However, all we can do is wait and see if anything at all comes from these talks.









Source: VGC