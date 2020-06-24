Super Smash Bros. Melee Now Has Online Matchmaking 

We’re all still dealing with the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. It’s changed so much of our daily lives and we’re also finding that any hope we had for an event this year is quickly diminishing. Of course, with that said, there are plenty of online alternatives. E3 for instance would have been long done with by now but we’re still finding new events popping up online to showcase video game titles or announcements of what’s to come today. For competitive gamers, those grand stage tournaments may be held off until 2021, but that hasn’t stopped some gamers from figuring a way around this current health scare situation.

If you’re familiar with the competitive gaming scene then you might know that Super Smash Bros. Melee is still a massively popular title. Despite having a smaller roster of characters than the current installment on the Nintendo Switch, the GameCube is still featured and used for these massive tournaments to see who comes out on top. Of course, playing online is not a thing for Super Smash Bros. Melee, but a new component made for the Dolphin emulator has made it possible to once again hold competitive matches with players all around the world.

A few fans and developers decided to make Slippi, a program used with the Dolphin emulator. This will essentially allow competitive online experience with built-in tools to allow tournaments to be organized. There are also features to keep the gameplay smooth making it feel like you’re enjoying the game locally. The reception has also been positive with gamers and while this won’t be a way to replicate the thrills and adrenaline from these tournaments being held in-person, it’s a nice substitute for the meantime.

Perhaps this feature will be a big component to continue offering live support for the aging Super Smash Bros title. At any rate, if you have a computer that can handle Dolphin emulator and wish to keep up with the Super Smash Bros. Melee competitive scene then we suggest taking a look at Slippi.

