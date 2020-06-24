Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Details Emerge 

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out in 2020 is Cyberpunk 2077. Developed by CD Projekt Red, the development studio has a massive positive track record thanks to the success of The Witcher trilogy. However, instead of a fantasy setting, players will be tossed into the future where they’ll have to deal with the hustle and bustle of Night City, an area that is run by corporations and greed.

Cyberpunk 2077 has recently been delayed as well. The game was originally slated to come out in September of this year but the developers felt that the game needed a bit more polish and as a result, the title was moved back to November 19, 2020. It’s a game that’s already complete from start to finish so all the missions, cutscenes, and assets. However, with such a big game, there is plenty of content featured in the game that requires plenty of attention to ensure that the title doesn’t release with several bugs or game-breaking issues.

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance.

As a result, the game was pushed back, but we will get to see some new gameplay and information about the game tomorrow. Cyberpunk 2077 will have a Night City Wire live stream tomorrow at 6 PM CEST which will give players 25 minutes of content. According to the official Twitter post from the Cyberpunk Game account, it was noted that there will be a new trailer, gameplay footage, along with developer interviews.

The stream will be available through the official CD Projekt Red Twitch account.









