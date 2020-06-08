Devotion Is Being Released In Taiwan 

Do you recall Devotion? It was a psychological horror game from Red Candle Games that drew some attention from fans. While only being available for a very short period of time on Steam, this indie game quickly picked up traction before it was removed from Steam. The popular Steam game was the focus of some propaganda against the Chinese communist leader Xi Jinping. After a reference was discovered of an image referencing the leader to the fictional character, Winning the Pooh, the game was removed from Steam and we’ve been waiting on a new release ever since.

This popular game had plenty of fans along with players that were interested in the game but could not purchase a copy before it was removed. It left some wondering if there would be a new release after some alteration was made removing any references to Xi Jinping, but over a year later and we’re still waiting on a new release. In fact, there were statements in the past that suggested if Devotion does release it would be a long way away.

That’s not to say the game is lost forever as a copy of the game managed to be preserved at Harvard University. Now some new developments are coming out as it seems that Devotion has released once again but only for Taiwan. The game would be receiving a small physical release in Taiwan with some changes likely in place removing the controversial material. However, we’re still left wondering if the game would see another release in other markets around the world.

For now, this may seem like a small step forward in bringing the popular indie title out for the masses to enjoy. While those in Taiwan will soon get their physical copies of Devotion, the rest of us will simply have to wait and see if there are any updates coming for digital releases once again.









Source: PC Gamer