Three New Games are Being Added to PS Now in the Month of June

Sony has announced that three new titles will be added to their streaming service, PS Now in the month of June.

Announced in a post on the PS Blog, Sony has rolled out the details of the latest titles coming to PS Now. It was revealed that Metro Exodus, Dishonored 2, and Nascar Heat 4 will all be added to the service. All three of these titles are available to download right now.

In related news, last month saw the arrival of Tomy Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, The Evil Within 2, and Get Even on Sony’s streaming service PlayStation Now. The roster of games is increasingly growing and is ultimately making Sony’s PS Now service more valuable.

Sony’s PlayStation Now is a streaming service that gives users the option to rent a variety of titles including Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and much more. The library is constantly growing and improving, so if streaming video games is your knack, be sure to give it a try.

Source: PS Blog