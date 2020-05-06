Three new Titles are Being Added to PlayStation Now in the Month of May

Sony has taken to the PS Blog to announced that Tomy Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, The Evil Within 2, and Get Even will be added to PS Now.

Announced in a blog post, Sony has revealed that users of the PS Now service will want to keep their eye out for the new game releases. Starting today players will be able to stream Tomy Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, The Evil Within 2, and Get Even on PlayStation Now.

This comes on the heels of Sony adding Spiderman PS4, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 in the month of April. The library of titles is beginning to grow in numbers and quality titles as more and more players begin to join the service.

Sony’s PlayStation Now is a streaming service that gives users the option to rent a variety of titles including Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and much more. The library is constantly growing and improving, so if streaming video games is your knack, be sure to give it a try.

Will you be trying out any of these titles? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PS Blog