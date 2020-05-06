Microsoft Unveils the Xbox Series X Startup Sound, Check it out Here

Today, the startup sound for the Xbox Series X has been unveiled and the next generation of gaming has never sounded more epic.

Listen to the startup sound down below:

On the latest entry of Inside Xbox, Microsoft has unveiled the startup sound for the Xbox Series X. As we approach what would have been E3 seasons both Microsoft and Sony are beginning to tease both of their next-generation consoles.

The news get better as later this week the very first look at the Xbox Series X gameplay will premiere. Be sure to tune in to the stream, as it will be stacked with new gameplay from a number of third-party games. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been announced with other surprises in store for sure.

Microsoft began rolling out new details about the Xbox Series X in a series of new videos including impressive loading times and seamless transitions during gaming sessions. Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most ambitious gaming console to date and it continues to amp up excitement within the community.

What are your thoughts on the new startup sound?

Source: Microsoft Youtube