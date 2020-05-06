Amazon Showcases First Gameplay Look at Free-to-Play Multiplayer Title, Crucible

Amazon has announced today that their upcoming free-to-play title, Crucible has finally received its official release date!

The long-awaited arrival of Amazon Studio’s first free-to-play title is set to release later this month on PC via the Steam storefront. We’ve heard about the game for quite some time but we’ve haven’t seen the game every before. Not only did we get a release date for the game, but we also got our first look at the game through a new gameplay trailer.

Check out the first look at Amazon’s Crucible free-to-play multiplayer game down below:

Description:

Crucible is a free-to-play team-based PvP action shooter driven by the choices you make—and it’s launching on Steam on May 20! In each match in Crucible, you’ll work alongside fellow hunters to take on the opposition, complete objectives, and prove that you’ve got what it takes to emerge victorious.

Amazon’s Crucible is set to release for the PC via Steam later this month on May 20th. Are you excited for the upcoming free-to-play title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube