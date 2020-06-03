VALORANT: Best Settings For Max FPS, Input Delay & Aiming | PC Tweaks Guide

VALORANT is a PC game through and through. If you’re not using a mouse and keyboard, you’re toast — precision is key, and a high FPS is important if you want to tangle with the best competitive shooters. The big question is — how low can I go with my settings before the game becomes a blurry mess?

That’s the question I’m going to attempt to answer. VALORANT has been in beta for months, and now that it’s finally available for everyone with a few annoying bugs fixed, we can safely say that the following settings are great for mid-tier PCs that want to achieve maximum FPS. It isn’t easy competing online, so you’ll need every edge you can — and these PC tips should help you figure out what settings you need to change first.

How To Fix Micro-Stuttering | Improve FPS

Micro-Stutter is common with certain video cards. Depending on your setup, change the following settings to improve FPS. These particular settings have the biggest impact.

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: On

Enhanced Gun Skin: Off

Distortion: Off

Shadows: Off

The different between High and Low visual quality isn’t as drastic as you might think. It’s really very small — we’re aiming for visual clarity. If you’re running the game on a high resolution, lower it if these settings don’t work. If your machine is powerful enough, go ahead and bump up whatever settings you prefer — but this is a good setup for any computer to achieve maximum FPS and still look good.

How To Improve Input Delay

V sync and other monitor features like Free Sync or G Sync all cause input delay. To improve input delay, use a wired mouse / keyboard and disable V Sync / Free Sync / G Sync.

The First Setting You Need To Change

Keybindings and controller / keyboard settings are all up to you, but there’s one setting you absolutely must change — mouse DPI. Lower it much more than you think. The finer your mouse control, the better you’ll be able to aim.