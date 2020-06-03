Sony Officially Starts Commercial Advertisement for The Last of Us Part II [Video]

Sony is beginning to put their marketing for The Last of Us Part II in high gear, as the company is beginning to roll out new advertisements and marketing videos for the game.

Check out the latest commercial down below:

“As Ellie pursues vengeance after a traumatic event, she must confront the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions. “

The new commercial does a stellar job of expressing different emotions within its fairly short advertisement. Vengeance and peace are some of the themes of this increasingly worthy sequel. However, the commercial does not show any gameplay, boasting cinematics that is looking impressive as usual.

In related news, a new developer diary that showcases the world of The Last of Us Part II has been released. The new video dives deep into the world and just how dangerous it can be for players. Check out the new video right here.

The Last of Us Part II releases on June 19 exclusively for PlayStation 4 users.

What are your thoughts on this new commercial? Are you ready for it to release? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube