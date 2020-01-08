Top 10 New Multiplayer Games Of 2020

Looking to enjoy a video game with a friend or online crew? Luckily there are already several video games to keep tabs on for 2020. In this list, we’ll give you heads up on what cooperative focused video games that are slated to launch within the 2020 year release. Likewise, we’ll update this list for future video game announcements so make sure you check back often!

#10 Minecraft: Dungeons

Developer: Mojang

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO, NS, PS4, PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Minecraft has been a popular video game title for years and it continues to provide both veterans and newcomers with hours of fun. However, if you were wanting something a bit different from the franchise then Mojang will be providing gamers with Minecraft: Dungeons sometime in 2020. This installment will not be like its predecessor as there will not be any options to lay down blocks or alter the world creatively. Instead, this is a dungeon crawler action-RPG with players joining together and venturing into the randomly-generated dungeon.

Once inside there will be deadly monsters, traps, puzzles and loot to gather. Unlike some of the more traditional dungeon crawler video game titles, Minecraft: Dungeons will not feature a class system which means players will easily be able to equip and use any weapon or armor set they find while venturing into the unknown.

#9 Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Skull & Bones is an upcoming Ubisoft video game where players will set out on the sea in search of loot and goods to steal. The gameplay mechanics look to be similar to Ubisoft’s past video game release, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, where players will be calling out orders to their crew during combat while sailing their ship.

This will also be a multiplayer-focused experience as players can team up and fight against one another. Likewise, there is always the competition on becoming the most notorious pirate within the sea. For instance, there is a game mode known as Loot Hunt where two groups are tasked with finding treasure and increase their riches though how you handle yourself as a pirate is completely up to you. Of course with that said there is some concern towards microtransactions and if this game will end up following a pay-to-win gameplay component. Ubisoft didn’t showcase this game during E3 2019 so we’re still waiting for some new features and updates to be announced for the game.

#8 Marvel’s Avengers

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Eidos Montreal

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Google Stadia

Release: May 15, 2020

Co-op: Online 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The developers who brought out the Tomb Raider franchise is working on Marvel’s Avengers. This is a brand new Marvel experience with players controlling various heroes from the Marvel franchise. From the storyline shown off so far, we know that the game will take place after the unveiling of The Avengers new headquarters. An accident causes the headquarters and city to be destroyed which results in Earth banning all heroes. As a result, The Avengers disbanded but a new threat may cause the once-banned heroes to take up arms and save humanity once again.

This is an action-adventure title that will offer not only a single-player experience but a cooperative gameplay option as well. We don’t have too many details about the cooperative game mode just yet, but it does seem that the main bulk of the story is intended for a single-player experience from what we can gather. Sprinkled throughout the game will be co-op style missions which you can join together with a buddy or two, but again, we’re still waiting for more information to be unveiled about the game to really give a full assessment.

#7 Crossfire X

Developer: Smilegate

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Crossfire is a popular FPS that got its start within the Eastern markets. Developed by Smilegate and released in 2007, the title flourished and thanks to the announcement made during E3 2019, we were introduced to Crossfire X. This is also being developed by Smilegate and is heading to the Western markets starting with the Xbox One console first. Likewise, it will still feature two mercenary corporations for players to fight for, either the Black List terrorist-style group or the Global Risk.

This will still be an FPS online video game for players to fight against each other or team up in battle. Likewise, we don’t have a specific release date attached to when the game will release, though we’ll keep tabs on the latest for this game and hopefully have new information soon for future updates.

#6 Chivalry 2

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

The hack-and-slash Chivalry: Medieval Warfare game is receiving a sequel. Chivalry 2 was announced within 2019 and the development studio from Torn Banner Studios is hoping to see it release before the end of 2020 but it will be launching as a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store. There’s not a whole lot of information though we do know that there is a big focus on multiplayer battles.

For instance, the development studio is doubling the number of players able to take the battlefield which will make it a total of 64 players. Likewise, gamers can even ride horses which will make some battles to be chaotic as you clash your swords into the enemy forces. Most are referring the battles to be like the big cinematic fights found in the HBO show Game of Thrones. Here’s hoping that the game actually delivers and gives us the gritty medieval battle experience.