Top Upcoming Multiplayer Video Games Of 2021

Looking for some great games to enjoy with friends both locally or online? You’re in luck as 2021 is shaping up to have some incredible multiplayer games coming out. In this list we’ll continue to update it when new exciting video games are announced. Without further ado, check out some of the most anticipated multiplayer games slated to launch before 2021 wraps up.

#8 Outriders

Developer: People Can Fly

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

Outriders was unveiled during Square Enix’s E3 2019 press conference. This is a co-op shooter being developed by People Can Fly for the current generation platforms. It seems that the game will put players into a few scouts searching for resources and potentially a new home on an alien planet. However, you soon find that the alien planet is home of plenty of hostiles which means you’ll have to fight your way through enemies to learn the secrets behind the planet and those that inhabit it. Very few details are out on the game right now, but from the studio that brought out Bulletstorm, there is plenty of interest in seeing just what the studio can deliver in this upcoming IP.

#7 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XSX, PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

State of Decay fans was presented with a pleasant surprise during a July stream event for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. It’s during the even that we got confirmation a third installment is in the works for State of Decay. Unfortunately, the confirmation only came with a small cinematic trailer showcasing a winter open world with a protagonist scavenging items and fearing for their life after a zombie-like deer creature takes notice. Outside of that, we don’t know just what Undead Labs has planned for this next installment. Still, we do expect the same overall open-world survival gameplay mechanics to make a return with multiplayer support. Perhaps we’ll get a new scenery change or some other creatures to worry about when venturing beyond the walls for supplies. However, for now, we’ll have to wait and see just what the development studios offer.

#6 Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Skull & Bones is an upcoming Ubisoft video game where players will set out on the sea in search of loot and goods to steal. The gameplay mechanics look to be similar to Ubisoft’s past video game release, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, where players will be calling out orders to their crew during combat while sailing their ship.

This will also be a multiplayer-focused experience as players can team up and fight against one another. Likewise, there is always the competition on becoming the most notorious pirate within the sea. For instance, there is a game mode known as Loot Hunt where two groups are tasked with finding treasure and increase their riches though how you handle yourself as a pirate is completely up to you. Of course with that said there is some concern towards microtransactions and if this game will end up following a pay-to-win gameplay component. Ubisoft didn’t showcase this game during E3 2019 so we’re still waiting for some new features and updates to be announced for the game.

#5 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: Yes

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Outlast series has two installments available at the moment and while it’s mainly focused on single-player campaigns full of jumpscares with a heavy emphasis on fleeing from danger rather than facing against the enemy. Now the development studio, Red Barrels, is working on a new installment to the franchise but aimed at multiplayer which is a drastic turn away from the previous two installments. It’s important to make note that this particular installment is not based around either of the previous two games, but instead simply set within the same universe.

So far we know that the game is set in the middle of the Cold War and that’s about it. The development team is working on this new experience for players and while it sounds like the title could be enjoyed alone, you’ll likely want to stick with a group of friends. Hopefully, we see Outlast Trials released into the market at some point in 2021 along with a list of platforms players will be able to pick the game up for.

