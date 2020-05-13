Apex Legends Receive New Battle Pass Trailer in Honor of Season 5’s Launch Today

Apex Legends Season 5 is out today and to celebrate the launch of new content, EA has released a new battle pass trailer for all the new cosmetic items.

Check it out down below:

New Season means new Battle Pass! Instantly access the Legendary Hemlock Retrofitted skin and three new Rare Legends skins. Fight your way through Daily and Weekly Challenges to earn unique rewards like Apex Packs, skins, Skydive Emotes, and more!



The new battle pass trailer gives players an insight as to what to expect when it comes to new cosmetic items in Season 5. Players will be able to earn new items by completing daily and weekly challenges that earn new tiers. Lastly, players who purchase the new Season will have instant access to the Legendary Hemlock Retrofitted skin and three new Rare Legends skins.

In related news, a new hero, Loba received a new character trailer, one which goes in-depth of all the character’s abilities. If you would like to find out more about the character’s lore, you can always check out the latest entry in the Stories from the Outland series.

Apex Legend’s Season 5 is currently available to purchase for 950 in game coins, which translates to about $9.99.

Source: Apex Legends Twitter