New Apex Legends Hero Revealed in Stories From the Outlands Series

A new Apex Legends hero has been revealed in the latest entry of ‘Stories from the Outlands’ series.

Check out the character trailer down below:

“When everything was taken from her, Loba Andrade learned how to take from everyone else. The Apex Games’ newest Legend is used to getting what she wants — no matter how well it’s guarded. She tried to let her past go, but things have a way of catching up… “

The story trailer introduces players to the legacy of a thief, Loba. The trailer dives deep into the past of this character showing that some bad memories won’t be forgotten. Loba is a thief, and has always been one and uses her abilities to gain new powers and friendships.

Apex Legends is a free to play, battle royale title. Players can choose from a variety of different heroes and villains all equipped with their very own abilities. Loba, the latest hero will debut on May 12 with the arrival of Season 5.

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 fans can expect to see the world premiere trailer for Apex Legend’s Season 5 trailer. Check back here at Gameranx, as we’ll have you covered with the latest news regarding Apex Legends.

