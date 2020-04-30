Ubisoft Has 15 Studios Working on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed is a huge franchise for Ubisoft, and it seems that with entry the game gets larger in scope. This remains true with the upcoming entry in the series — AC: Valhalla.

A new tweet from the official developers of the upcoming game, Ubisoft Montreal has noted that there are a total of 15 different studios collectively working on the game together. The lead developers are Ubisoft Montreal, but with the help of 14 other studios, players should expect to see something truly amazing when it comes to AC: Valhalla.

Check out the official tweet from Ubisoft down below:

Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl! pic.twitter.com/hBPpFZKkrP — Ubisoft Montréal (@UbisoftMTL) April 29, 2020

In related news, Ubisoft has confirmed that gameplay for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will debut next week at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Event.

Confirmed via a tweet, Ubisoft has revealed that the world premiere gameplay will debut next week. This comes as exciting news, as a cinematic trailer for the new title has been unveiled today, leaving fans craving actual gameplay. Learn about when you can watch the upcoming gameplay reveal for AC: Valhalla right here!

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is set to release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XPc, and Google Stadia this Holiday season. Are you excited for the upcoming entry? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter