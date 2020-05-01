PlayStation Plus Members Not Happy Over May 2020 Lineup 

If you’re unfamiliar with PlayStation Plus, this is a subscription service that allows players access to online multiplayer gameplay features, special discounts, and free video games each and every month. The service grants players with a couple of free video games every month and if you keep up your subscription service, you can enjoy the games as long as you like. However, once you miss a payment, the games are taken away, but it’s a nice way to get a few free video games each month to keep you busy between your most anticipated video game launches.

Each month comes with usually two free video game titles that players can enjoy and as mentioned, they can be played whenever you like just as long as you’re a member. With that said, there have been some highs and lows to the service. Some users simply endure the month with the selection offered and press on hoping that something of interest may come out next month. However, that’s not the case for everyone and there is a pretty big petition starting to form online in hopes that May video games for PlayStation Plus will be swapped out.

“After the much-anticipated leak surrounding Dark souls remastered and Dying light 1,000’s of PlayStation enthusiasts was pumped and hyped looking forward to the best PS Plus lineup in a long time only to be left dumbfounded and forlorn with what seems like a late April fool’s joke in the form of Farming simulator 19 and some rip-off of sim city.”

For those of you who are not aware, May 2020 for PlayStation Plus will bring out Cities Skylines and Farming Simulator 19. The petition online is seeking 5,000 signatures. We’re not sure just how successful this petition maybe but it could give Sony a reason to look at the next couple months of video games to see what is being offered for players. Of course, the lineup will never appeal to everyone and there’s a pretty broad user base that may find these games fun to play.

Source: Change.org