EA Confirms New Battlefield Game Set to Release in 2021

EA has issued a new statement to IGN that will have the Battlefield community pretty excited!

As you may have known, the generation console is coming to an end, and with that being said, many developers are switching gears and focusing on the next generation of consoles. This follows suite for EA and DICE. They have confirmed with IGN that with the last update for Battlefield V coming this Summer, the team is now focusing on the next entry in the series, which is set for 2021.

Check out the statement, which discusses the studios long-term goal down below:

“Longer term, the studio is focused on the future of Battlefield that we’ll be bringing to players in 2021.”

There’s no much details revealed about the upcoming entry in the series, but players should expect it to launch sometime in 2021. We still are unclear what time period the developers will choose to go with, but perhaps with the upcoming E3 schedule, maybe we’ll learn about the next installment fairly soon.

In related news, detailed in a new blog post, Creative Director Dennis Brännvall has announced after 25 free content updates, the vision for Star Wars Battlefront II is now complete.

The last piece of DLC, Battle of Scarif is set to release on Apr. 29 in a free update. The newest content update will bring iconic locations from the Age of Rebellion that will be added to Supremacy, along with a new way to play Instant Action. Learn more about the last free upcoming update right here!

source: IGN