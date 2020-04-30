Star Wars Battlefront II’s Last DLC, Battle of Scarif Arrives April 29th

EA and DICE have announced that Star Wars Battlefront II’s last piece of content, Battle of Scarif will be arriving on Apr.29.

Detailed in a new blog post, Creative Director Dennis Brännvall has announced after 25 free content updates, the vision for Star Wars Battlefront II is now complete. The last piece of DLC, Battle of Scarif is set to release on Apr. 29 in a free update. The newest content update will bring iconic locations from the Age of Rebellion that will be added to Supremacy, along with a new way to play Instant Action.

In addition, the new update will see the appearances of the Rise of the Skywalker’s Rey’s Yellow Lightsaber, Kylo Ren’s forged mask, and Emperor Palpatine’s menacing robes identical the latest film. This is a neat touch that fans of the newest film will enjoy as fun scenes to replicate.

Star Wars Battlefront II’s Battle of Scarif free update arrives tomorrow on all platforms.

