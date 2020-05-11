Apex Legends Latest Trailer Introduces New Character Loba and all her Abilities

Apex Legends received a brand new character trailer, one which goes in-depth with the new character Loba and all her abilities.

Check it out down below:

“When she was nine years old, Loba Andrade witnessed her parents’ murders at the hands of the simulacrum Revenant. Left to her own devices, Loba used her natural knack for thievery to claw her way into a high society life. With Revenant’s reemergence at the Apex Games, she’s determined to use her unique skills to claim her revenge. And whatever loot she can get her hands on. “

A brand new character called Loba will be joining the roster of playable heroes tomorrow with the arrival of Season 5. Today’s newest trailer allows players to get a bit of insight as to what to expect when it comes to Loba. Her abilities are looking crafty and will be useful when it comes to versatility as opposed to other heroes.

Apex Legends is a free to play, battle royale title. Players can choose from a variety of different heroes and villains all equipped with their very own abilities. Loba, the latest hero will debut on May 12 with the arrival of Season 5.

Apex Legend’s Season 5 arrives Tuesday, May 12 on all platforms.

Source: Apex Legends Youtube